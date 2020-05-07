FORECAST: A soaking Friday; a damaging freeze early Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FREEZE WATCH: Areas along & west of I-65 from midnight Friday till 10 AM EDT Saturday
- FREEZE WARNING: Areas east of I-65 from midnight Friday till 10 AM EDT Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to increase overnight with showers also increasing after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s.
A steady rain during the morning hours Friday will become scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to reach near one inch. Temperatures will top out in the 50s before falling into the 40s later in the day.
Friday night's setup will be very rare for early May. Clearing clouds and slackening winds will allow temperatures to tumble to just below freezing in Louisville. A temperature of 31° will break the record low for May 9 and become the 2nd latest spring freeze on record.
Make sure your planted gardens and blooms are covered and that sensitive potted plants are brought indoors Saturday morning!
After a cold start we’ll make it into the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
