Fraudulent unemployment claim preventing Louisville mom from filing real claim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother reached her breaking point after a nearly three-month-long battle with unemployment.
“It’s been a catastrophe," Adriane McNelly stressed to WAVE 3 News.
McNelly said her problems began in February, when she received a letter in the mail from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Cabinet. The letter stated her unemployment claim had been approved, and it instructed her on how to receive her money.
But McNelly said she never filed a claim.
Confused, she logged on to the Kentucky unemployment website and found an unemployment claim was filed under her name and social security number. It said McNelly worked at Costco and was laid off. That wasn’t true, so McNelly said she called and informed the unemployment office of the fraudulent claim.
After the call, McNelly believed the issue had been taken care of.
Fast-forward to April 3, and McNelly was actually laid off from her healthcare job after getting hurt while at work. After waiting the mandatory week to file for unemployment, on April 10 she re-visited the state unemployment website to file a real claim. But when she logged in, she said she was unable to file a new claim because the fraudulent claim from February was still sitting in her account.
“[I was feeling] anxiety, panic, completely freaking out, because I’m like, ‘Somebody is using my information,’” McNelly.
She said since April 10, she’s been trying desperately to fix the problem. She said she has called, sent emails and mailed letters to the unemployment office.
“[Thursday] makes the 18th day that I have tried to call unemployment first thing in the morning when they open, and it automatically says, ‘Extremely high call volume,’ and it asks me to put in my phone number and it will call me back," McNelly said. "I have never received a call back.”
McNelly is also trying to help her six-year-old daughter with Jefferson County Public Schools’ non-traditional instruction. McNelly said the stresses of homeschooling and unemployment can be overwhelming at times.
“Bills don’t stop, taking care of my daughter does not stop," McNelly said. “To be honest, I probably have about a week’s left of money to be able to physically function, before I have to start asking people to borrow money or to start x-ing things out that we can put off. But that’s kind of hard when you have a growing six year old."
On Thursday, WAVE 3 News reached out to the Education and Workforce Cabinet to explain McNelly’s situation. A spokesperson told WAVE 3 News he would look into the problem.”