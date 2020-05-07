Kentucky restaurants start preparing to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced restaurants could re-open on May 22 at 33 percent capacity. Unlimited outdoor seating is allowed as long as proper spacing is maintained between tables.
Beshear cautioned people that the dates could change.
"One thing and one thing only sets the schedule in the end and that's the coronavirus," Beshear said. "Any peak we see, any cause of major concern, we are all going to have to be willing to pause."
The announcement is one that restaurant owners have been waiting to hear for the last month and a half since closing their doors to in-dining services in mid-March.
“It’s exciting to see a light at the end of a tunnel and see the possibility of being able to reopen again,” Maggie Luckett, manager at Great Flood Brewing Company, told WAVE 3 News. “We have no idea what that’s going to look like.”
Great Flood Brewing Company opened their new Middletown location in January, where for the first time they started serving food.
"We opened this restaurant and even the tap room, the original location, because we love to engage with the community and serve people," Luckett said.
About three months after opening the new location, the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants across the state to close their in-dining option.
Great Flood, like hundreds of others, shifted gears and started to offer carry out. Luckett said it’s been good for them, but they miss the feeling of seeing people in their building.
"It's still fun to serve people in a different way but it has been different," Luckett said. "It's a huge adaption that we didn't really know how to approach but we did it and I think we've done a pretty good job of adapting to the times and it's like a constant reinvention every single day."
Like many restaurants, they’ve had to get creative with their carry out and are offering cocktails to go.
While Great Flood is making sure things are sanitized and clean, they are still working on a new floor plan. Luckett said are waiting to see specific guidelines from the state before they make any official changes.
Governor Beshear said industry specific guidance will be issued as soon as possible.
