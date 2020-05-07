Murder charge filed after shooting in Jackson County

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting an ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend.
Tobias Au, 30, of Hope, Indiana, is being held in the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown without bond.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, the shooting happened around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday inside an apartment in the 2700 block of Bent Tree Lane. Meyer said Au called 911 to report the shooting and told the dispatcher the victim was dead.
The victim has been identified as Ryan Joseph Ross, 28, a resident of Jennings County. Meyer said Ross had been shot multiple times.
Meyer said Ross had a child in common with Au's girlfriend and was shot just inside the doorway to the apartment after returning the child.
Au claims he acted in self-defense.
