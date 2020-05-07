Nanz and Kraft hard at work to get ready for Mother’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The team at Nanz and Kraft is hard at work, filling Mother’s Day orders. It’s one of the busiest times of year for the local florist but their operation has changed quite a bit due to the coronavirus shutdown
In order to maintain social distancing among employees, there are half the number of people answering phones to take orders, half the number of designers, and half the number of delivery drivers.
To help accommodate the large number of Mother’s Day orders, Nanz and Kraft is holding a no-contact flower drive-thru at the Breckenridge Lane, through Saturday.
You can pick out fresh flowers or potted plants, and swipe your card on a contact-free reader. For more information, click here.
