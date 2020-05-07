Small business owner ‘on the verge of tears a lot,’ scared federal relief won’t last

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two rounds of loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are keeping local small businesses alive, but local business owners fear the relief will be short lived.
“If things don’t open up and my customers don’t open up, and it depends on how they spend their money too,” Printworx of Louisville owner Crysten Minzenberger said. “That may very well change, so my future looks scary. I don’t know how to predict it right now.”
A loan from PPP is forgiven if the all money is spent in eight weeks on payroll, rent, utilities or mortgage interest. Small business owners say that does not give them much time, and they are feeling the pressure.
“I’m on the verge of tears a lot. I have trouble sleeping. It’s hard,” Minzenberger said. “This is my life as with everybody else in small business, it’s their life. And my employees are my family, and I just can’t imagine having to do something different with them. And every day it’s very stressful.”
At Minzenberger’s company, Printworx of Louisville, the workspaces are empty and machines normally churning out products are idle. Business is down 75 percent.
Minzenberger applied for a PPP loan early and was among owners who received funds in mid-April, but the money will run out in mid-June. Until then, it is a waiting game to see if customers are willing to return and spend money.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.