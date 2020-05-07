Steven Vanover Foundation donates $50,000 to 2 hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Steven Vanover Foundation, named after a Louisville man who died from a rare form of cancer in 2015, has made $25,000 donations to the two hospitals that treated him before he died.
Steven Vanover was just 23 when he was diagnosed with sarcoma in late 2013. He died 15 months later, but spent that time in between living as full a life as he could, his friends and family said. He bought a motorcycle, organized a rooftop concert at his hospital, proposed to his girlfriend and even planned a pizza party for his caregivers.
Vanover was treated locally at Norton Cancer Institute, and also met with doctors at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he was planning to undergo surgery. But the pace of the sarcoma was too aggressive and he wasn’t able to have the operation.
Last month, on what would have been his 30th birthday, the Steven Vanover Foundation wrote checks to both hospitals. The Foundation said that both hospitals were in need of funds to provide food for patients who either can’t currently afford food, or can’t access it during the current global health crisis.
“In the spirit of Steven providing a meal to his caregivers and loved ones right before he died, the Steven Vanover Foundation felt this was a great tribute to his compassion,” the Foundation said in a statement.
