UofL: Research to block COVID-19 from infecting cells promising; UPS contributes $100K to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A $100,000 contribution was made to what the University of Louisville says is promising research into blocking COVID-19 from infecting human cells.
UofL announced Thursday UPS was helping fund trials and test materials for the research.
“UPS delivers all over the world, so everywhere we operate is now affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” UPS Airlines president Brendan Canavan said. “We’re committed to serve every one of those communities and are hopeful that this grant will help unlock an effective treatment for the virus.”
According to UofL, the research involves an aptamer, which is a piece of synthetic DNA and was originally developed as a cancer treatment. Paula Bates worked on the cancer treatment and has partnered with UofL’s Center for Predictive Medicine for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases researcher Kenneth Palmer on the current project.
Researchers say the work is promising because it has already been tested in clinical trials and proof-of-concept experiments showing the aptamer is effective against COVID-19 have been conducted.
UofL is looking to fast-track development and submitted an application to the FDA seeking approval to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.
