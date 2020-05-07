YPAS student accepted into New York’s prestigious Juilliard School

“I’m so excited for her,” said her older brother, Kris Baete, who happens to be WAVE 3 News’ marketing director. “What an accomplishment. I remember when she was just learning to speak, she would put on musical shows for us. Couldn’t say the words, but she nailed the tune. You always want your younger siblings to have greater experiences that you could ever imagine, and she’s done it (tenfold). I’m very proud to be her brother.”