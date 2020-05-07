YPAS student accepted into New York’s prestigious Juilliard School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local high school student just got some great news this week.
Sophia Baete, a senior at duPont Manual High School’s Youth Performing Arts School, has been accepted into The Juilliard School for Vocal Performance.
Sophia’s private voice studies will be with Dr. Mark Kano. In addition to the four years of classical music studies under YPAS Director Jacob Cook, she has studied extensively with many outside programs.
“I’m so excited for her,” said her older brother, Kris Baete, who happens to be WAVE 3 News’ marketing director. “What an accomplishment. I remember when she was just learning to speak, she would put on musical shows for us. Couldn’t say the words, but she nailed the tune. You always want your younger siblings to have greater experiences that you could ever imagine, and she’s done it (tenfold). I’m very proud to be her brother.”
Baete has trained at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute, Curtis Institute of Music Summerfest, and the MET Opera Guild High School Intensive. She also has performed under the direction of renowned composer John Williams, as well as directors from multiple music festivals around the United States.
Baete has performed in some of the most famous venues, including New York’s Carnegie Hall, the Empire State Building, Chicago Orchestra Hall and even multiple locations in Great Britain. She’s won many vocal competitions including the National Association of Teachers and Singers (both State and Regional), the Schmidt Vocal Competition, Young Arts, the UK Opera Vocal Competition and many others. Sophia has been studying classical voice for seven years, and hopes to pursue a career as a professional opera singer.
