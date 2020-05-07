YPAS student accepted to The Juilliard School for Vocal Performance

Sophia has trained at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute, Curtis Institute of Music Summerfest, and the MET Opera Guild High School Intensive. She has had the opportunity to perform under the direction of famous composer, John Williams as well as directors from multiple music festivals around the U.S. Sophia has performed in many recognized locations such as New York’s Carnegie Hall, The Empire State Building, Chicago Orchestra Hall, and locations in Great Britain. Sophia has won many vocal competitions including the National Association of Teachers and Singers (both State and Regional), the Schmidt Vocal Competition, Young Arts, the UK Opera Vocal Competition and many others. Sophia has been studying classical voice for seven years and hopes to pursue a career as a professional opera singer.