Beshear says state has paid 690,000 unemployment claims totaling $1.2B

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday said the state has paid out more than $1 billion in unemployment insurance throughout the coronavirus crisis that has killed tens of thousands of Americans in recent months.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said the state has paid more than 700,000 claims for a total of $1.2 billion. He also said that of the 23,000 unresolved claims from the month of March, about half of them were paid Thursday.
The governor acknowledged the system has been overloaded, which has caused some issues.
“Everybody out there that we haven’t helped yet, our fault, it’s not acceptable,” he said. “I know you’re in a tough position. We’re gonna work just as hard as we can to make sure you are helped.”
Also Friday, Beshear announced 176 new cases, pushing the state total to 6,288. Of those new cases, 35 of them are reported in Jefferson County. And of the total cases, 2,266 have recovered, slightly more than a third.
A 1-year-old in Kenton County was among the newest cases, Beshear said.
The governor also said 1,696 Kentucky residents have been hospitalized because of the coronavirus, and 369 of those patients are still in the hospital. More than 700 patients have been in an ICU; 210 of them are currently in an ICU, Beshear said.
Four new fatalities have pushed the state death total to 298.
At Kentucky’s long-term care facilities, 862 residents and 356 staff members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The virus has killed 176 people at those centers.
