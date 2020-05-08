2 charged following high speed pursuit in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people in custody after leading police on a high speed pursuit in Elizabethtown.
Kentucky State Police said Maurice Bradford, 39, was speeding on Interstate 65 around 4:20 p.m. on May 7. When police tried to stop him troopers said he failed to pull over. After refusing to stop, KSP said he was driving in a reckless manner across three lanes of traffic. According to an arrest slip, Bradford reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.
The vehicle came to a stop at the 56-mile marker. Troopers said the plate on the vehicle did not match and was stolen out of Indiana.
The passenger in the vehicle, Kayla McCarthy, 22, told troopers she was AWOL from the military and that’s why Bradford fled.
During a search, troopers said they found a container with 50 unknown pills inside.
Bradford and McCarthy were booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
Bradford was charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, operating on a suspected or revoked license, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and possession of a controlled substance.
McCarthy was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and theft of motor vehicle registration plate.
