Doctors performing elective surgeries form new routine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From offering patient exams through tele-heath in March and April, to not being able to give pain relief, it’s been a trying time for orthopaedic surgeons and their patients.
With elective surgeries now available again, the goal for doctors is to reassure clients that it’s safe to move forward. In March, when it appeared the coronavirus was going to take elective surgeries off the table, patients at Ellis & Badenhausen started reacting.
“You were functioning two worlds: Turning people away and other patients trying to get in at the same time,” Ellis & Badenhausen Executive Director Brett Norton said.
The pandemic led to a 45-day shutdown of elective surgeries in Kentucky.
“We had 300 cases we had to cancel,” Norton said.
It was a big, top-to-bottom change for doctors and patients waiting for everything from total joint replacements of shoulder, knee and hip surgeries to help with torn ACL’s. And for many, the wait was painful.
“We never thought about how are we going to deal with a pandemic," said Dr. Dan Rueff, an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine.
Added Norton: “We’re relying on the governor, watching updates every day just like everyone else.”
Now, patients must check-in curbside, have their temperature taken at the door, and the waiting room is empty as registration comes from behind plexiglass. Patients and staff wear masks, and then it’s back to the exam room.
“Our focus the whole time has been how can we do our jobs safely?" Rueff asked. With surgeries performed in both Indiana and Kentucky, it’s a lot to juggle.
“You’re dealing with two different dynamics and two different states,” Norton said. “Rules vary.”
For example, before surgery in Kentucky, you have to be tested for the coronavirus, but not in Indiana. This week at their east Louisville location, three doctors are seeing about 27 patients a day with 75 percent staff on hand. Patients are being rescheduled based on risk factors like age and illness. Those 65 and older are being scheduled later in the summer, if possible. Doctors are re-assuring patients whose main concern continues to be going to the hospital.
“We’ve come up with new protocols,” Rueff said. “The hospitals have come up with new protocols, and I think everything is done in a very safe and careful manner.”
