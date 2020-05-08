Doctors performing elective surgeries form new routine

For example, before surgery in Kentucky, you have to be tested for the coronavirus, but not in Indiana. This week at their east Louisville location, three doctors are seeing about 27 patients a day with 75 percent staff on hand. Patients are being rescheduled based on risk factors like age and illness. Those 65 and older are being scheduled later in the summer, if possible. Doctors are re-assuring patients whose main concern continues to be going to the hospital.