Donate during the Help Maintain the Blood Supply drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Trauma patients, children battling cancer and mothers experiencing childbirth complications are just a few examples of people who may be in need of blood.
The American Red Cross and KFC Yum! Center are teaming up for the Help Maintain the Blood Supply blood drive.
The drive will be held at the Yum! Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 12 and May 13.
According to the American Red Cross, donated blood has a shelf life of 42 days and must be constantly replenished.
People who are healthy can make an appointment to donate on he Red Cross Blood Donor App, by going online to RedCrossBlood.org, using sponsor code: KFCYUM, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Masks must be worn by people who donate.
Free parking will be provided for donors.
