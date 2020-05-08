FDA approves home coronavirus test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for a new home test used to diagnose the coronavirus.
Rutgers university received the emergency use authorization last month, but the tests were only used at official testing sites. Now the saliva tests will be available for public use. The subject just opens the test kit, spits into a tube, and mails the test back to the lab.
A previous swab-based test kit from Labcorp has been available for awhile.
