Female LaRue inmates win settlement against former guard for sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of former female inmates at the LaRue County Detention Center that sued a former guard have reached a settlement.
The women claimed they were sexually abused and settled for more than $1 million.
Jerome Perry of Vine Grove is currently serving a 10 year sentence for rape and sodomy.
Perry was arrested in September of 2018. He reportedly told Kentucky State Police investigators two inmates performed oral sex on him. He also said he had intercourse with a third inmate.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.