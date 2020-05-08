Fischer confirms 39 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced 39 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the Jefferson County total to approximately 1,600.
During his daily video briefing, Fischer began with remarks about Mother’s Day, but also reported the sad news that two more residents have died from the virus, increasing the death total to 115. The two latest victims were both men in their 60s.
“Each of them had a mom that the loved,” the mayor said.
Fischer also reported five new positive cases among the city’s first responders -- four staff members at the Department of Corrections and one LMPD staffer. A total of 40 first responders have tested positive throughout the crisis, 21 of whom have recovered and returned to work. The other 19 are still recovering at home, Fischer said.
The mayor said there was a mass testing at LMDC on Thursday. In total, hundreds of inmates have been tested. About half of the results have been negative; the other half are pending. LMDC staffers have been hit harder than any other local team of first-responders.
“These folks are working in very close quarters,” Fischer said. “They are some of the unsung heroes in our community. They’ve got a tough job.”
