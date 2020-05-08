FORECAST: Historic cold tonight

- FREEZE WARNING: All of WAVE Country tonight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds clear and winds weaken overnight, allowing temperatures to plummet to just below freezing in Louisville, and 31° will break the record low for May 9th and become the second latest spring freeze on record.
Make sure your planted gardens and blooms are covered and that sensitive potted plants are brought indoors Saturday morning!
After a frosty start we’ll warm into the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
We’ll keep an eye out for another rural frost potential on Sunday morning. A chance of scattered showers and storms arrives on Mother’s Day afternoon, but it will otherwise be partly sunny with highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.