FORECAST: Rainy, cool Friday; below-freezing temperatures overnight

FREEZE WARNING: All of WAVE Country from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. EDT Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s steady rain will become scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to top out near one inch.
Temperatures will hover in the 50s throughout the day before falling into the 40s this evening.
Tonight’s setup is very rare for early May. Clouds clear and winds weaken overnight allowing temperatures to plummet to just below freezing in Louisville. 31° will break the record low for May 9 and become the 2nd latest spring freeze on record. Make sure your planted gardens and blooms are covered and that sensitive potted plants are brought indoors Saturday morning!
After a frosty start we’ll warm into the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
We’ll keep an eye out for another rural frost potential on Sunday morning.
Slightly warmer temperatures in the 60s and scattered showers are expected for Mother’s Day.
