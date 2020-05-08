Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas. The race will be run June 6 without spectators at Texas Motor Speedway. That was the next race on the series schedule that hadn’t been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar President Jay Frye says IndyCar worked closely with TMS President Eddie Gossage, his track and public health officials on a plan to “ensure the safety of our event participants."
UNDATED (AP) — Mike Storen, a former ABA commissioner and multisport marketing whiz and the father of ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, has died. He was 84. Storm said her father died Thursday at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta of complications from cancer. Known for his hearty laugh and creative mind, Storen rose to executive spots in basketball, football, baseball and tennis during a four-decade career in sports. Storen was general manager of the Indiana Pacers and Kentucky Colonels and president of the Atlanta Hawks. He owned the ABA’s Memphis Sounds, worked for the Cincinnati Royals of the NBA and the Houston Astros.
UNDATED (AP) — Jacob Hurtubise decided to attend West Point primarily for its academics, but his baseball prowess has opened an unexpected door. The record-setting center fielder for the Black Knights was the Patriot League's preseason player of the year and was hoping to build on his standout junior season when an injury and the coronavirus wiped out most of his final year at the academy. He was a late-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in last year's draft and a new regulation allowing service academy athletes to turn pro right after graduation has Hurtubise still hoping to take advantage of the opportunity despite the lost season.
UNDATED (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee has sent a letter to NCAA leaders, conferences and schools requesting details about how college athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi sent 20 questions to each Power Five conference, dozens of colleges and universities and committees at each of the NCAA's three divisions. Wicker's letter comes a day after Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Cory Booker released a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert urging the association take further action on name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes.