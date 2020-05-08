High school seniors in Bullitt Co. honored with parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A parade for high school seniors in Bullitt County Thursday night was thrown to honor their hard work and achievements, notably during a difficult time.
“They’ve lost so much this year: graduation, prom," Joe Pat Lee, the assistant principal of Bullitt Central High School, told WAVE 3 News. “This is kind of our sendoff for them and a way to celebrate their accomplishments here at school.”
The parade at Bullitt Central High School for the class of 2020 included everything from decorated buses, first responders and even a few superheroes.
“They get a chance [to] come through the school one last time, drive around, get to see their teachers and all the people that mean so much to them here at school," Lee explained.
