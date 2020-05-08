Indiana salons gear up to reopen Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentuckians have to wait until the end of the month for a long awaited haircut, but Hoosiers can start Monday with an appointment.
Opening their doors for the first time in seven weeks, stylists are Downtown Style in New Albany are eager to give their clients a much needed confidence boost.
“We’re still staying connected, but it’ll be great to see familiar faces,” owner Angela Shaunessy explained to WAVE 3 News.
She said close with their clients, but it’s the physically close nature of a cut and color that calls for all this planning.
"There’s, of course, a little nervousness, anxiety, but I think that’s what’s going to keep us aware and keep us on our toes,” stylist Melissa Popp said.
Shaunessy and Popp are getting booked up, and their plan of attack is ready; it starts before their clients walk through the door.
“Each client, once they arrive, will be told to call or text,” Popp explained, “and then whenever we’re ready, after we’ve sanitized our station from our last client, we will go and get our next client to come on in.”
Their clients can been seen by appointment only, and it is one client per stylist at a time. The only exception would be a child with a parent.
“Bigger salons that maybe have 15 to 20 stylists, they’ll have to stagger their schedules to keep it at the 10 person minimum in one area. We’re lucky because we have distance between our stations,” Shaunessy said.
At Downtown Style, Shaunessy, her daughter Kelsey, and Popp are the only stylists, so at the maximum there will only be six people in the building at a time; however, combined with sanitizing time between each client they work with, their work days will be stretched out longer.
Shaunessy has 10 hour days already planned out to catch up her clients on missed appointments.
She said they will check in with anyone before appointments to make sure they aren’t feeling ill, and the temperatures of clients and stylists will be taken at the door. Clients will also be asked to either sanitize or wash their hands when they first come in. Stylists will do so after every client.
Everyone will wear a mask during appointments, preferably one that goes around your ears so it doesn’t interfere with a haircut.
Shared magazines are off the table, and clients will be advised not to touch any products on sale.
Between each client, capes will be switched out at every chair, and each station will be wiped down and sanitized.
In an industry with already high standards of cleanliness, Shaunessy said these new steps aren’t much more than her staff already does. The only real modifications are when it comes to touching clients. The salon owner did take things one step further, however, to ensure the safety of her clients. She took a COVID-19 cleaning course and was certified by Barbicide.
“We just have to hope that our clients are honest with us about being healthy, so that we all can be in a safe environment,” she said.
