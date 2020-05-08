Infant abducted at gun point found safe in Talladega County

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a 4-month-old abducted in Talladega County Friday morning has been found and she is safe.
Cambrylin Jannett Mayfield was found by Lincoln police. The baby and the vehicle were located under the Choccolocco Creek Bridge on Highway 77.
Authorities say an unknown white male took the vehicle and baby at gun point in the area of Dorothy Lane early Friday morning.
The abductor has not been located.
If you have any information please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.