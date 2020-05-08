Katina Powell pleads guilty to multiple charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Katina Powell has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two police encounters this year.
Powell, whose explosive 2014 tell-all memoir brought down the UofL basketball program with claims of prostitution, will spend at least six months on home incarceration for those charges.
The first charge came from a shoplifting incident that then turned into a police chase back in February. Powell was initially charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness and theft.
She got in trouble again in April for cutting her ankle monitor off. In that case, she was charged with escape, tampering with a prisoner monitor device and theft, as well as a probation violation.
Wednesday, Powell pleaded guilty to charges of attempted escape and tampering with a monitoring device related to the second arrest. She also pleaded guilty to shoplifting charges from the February incident.
She’ll serve six months of home incarceration for the plea. She’ll be required to serve six months in jail if she gets in trouble again in the next two years.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.