Kentucky Retail Federation releases proposal for reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While retail stores are open for in-person traffic in Indiana, shops in Kentucky will have to wait until May 20 to operate that way again.
The Kentucky Retail Federation submitted its reopening plan to Gov. Andy Beshear and has now made it public.
The plan requires mask wearing for employees, and strongly encourages customers to do the same.
The 10-page document details situations people might find themselves in as shoppers.
It lays out how retailers will meet Beshear’s 10-step Healthy At Work plan, including familiar practices like continued curbside, and e-commerce, social distancing, sanitation, limited capacity and special hours for vulnerable shoppers.
KRF Director of Communications and Public Relations Steve McClain said success of the efforts will depend on employees and customers alike.
“So, if not everybody is doing that, it’s not going to help because people won’t be willing to come out again,” McClain said.
There are some aspects of the proposal people might not have thought about before.
For places like jewelry shops, it proposes “a policy where customers are asked to remove masks after initially entering” to ensure they’re not thieves.
Also, it encourages retailers to limit one customer at a time in fitting-room areas, adding items tried on, but not purchased would be separated and cleaned.
The plan recommends similar practices for store returns.
Special requirements for malls also are laid out, including suggestions like closed, common areas, removing kiosks and limiting entrances.
The plan acknowledged there will be challenges, though.
"That's one of the things we're kind of working on is trying to help them, you know, here's what you're going to need to open," McClain said.
In the proposal, the Federation highlights the costs of acquiring PPE and thermometers. It also touches on the challenges posed by small business loan requirements and childcare, and a lack of uniform statewide policies for restrictions like occupancy limits.
Drafters also note there will be customers who don’t want to follow the rules, stating “Retailers do the best they can ... but they are not law enforcement.”
The governor would ultimately have to approve the plan.
The Federation, in the document, states it’s also seeing some are receiving more money through unemployment benefits than their previous jobs. It’s encouraging PSAs from the governor’s office letting employees know that if they refuse employment, they could lose unemployment benefits.
