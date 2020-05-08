Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say Indiana residents should be wary about false or misleading claims some companies are making about their ability to combat the spread of the coronavirus with disinfectants or cleaning services. The Office of the Indiana State Chemist says cleaning services and cleaning product manufacturers have claimed they can disinfect homes, workplaces and other spaces with products that will specifically kill the coronavirus. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the State Chemist's office says such exaggerated or outright false claims could create a false sense of security. The office says it will pursue enforcement as necessary against false or misleading claims.