Local farms seeing impact of restaurants being closed

“Butchertown Grocery is one of our biggest customers,” Lisa Windhorst said. “About 85 to 90 percent of everything we grow we grow specifically grow for them, sometimes at Chef Bobby Benjamin’s request. If he if wants a particular pepper, we’ve grown a particular pepper or a certain mix of tomatoes for a particular flavor profile. He has been, he has worked really hard to kind of change as he needed to through all of this and we’ve tried to accommodate as best we can to help him do that.”