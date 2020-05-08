Local farms seeing impact of restaurants being closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the coronavirus pandemic has had deep impacts across the country, farms have taken a hit, too. With restaurants closing to diners, it’s created a domino effect to the farms they get ingredients from.
Butchertown Grocery hasn’t been open for about two months. This weekend they are opening for carry out for the first time, which is some good news for local farms who provide fresh produce for them.
"We're in a transition of trying to get Butchertown Grocery open and we're starting out real slow," Chef Bobby Benjamin said. "We're saying hey what do we have? What can we get our hands on that's super fresh and at the same time give our guests an experience?"
Benjamin has a love for food that shows in his dishes.
"These beautiful mushrooms," he said on Tuesday afternoon after a delivery from a far. "It's great to be able to pass them along to the next person."
When Governor Beshear ordered all in-dining restaurants to close, it was a tough transition.
“The very beginning was a nightmare to be clear, to be honest,” Benjamin said. “I think we’re all trying to figure out what the new norm is.”
He’s been working out of Butchertown Bakery for the past few weeks while Butchertown Grocery has been closed.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, he spent the afternoon prepping fresh produce that will go in dishes at Butchertown Grocery this weekend for carry out.
“These [mushrooms] were picked [Monday],” he said. “And they’re going to be on the menu this weekend. The freshest mushroom I can get my hands on, so I’m pretty excited about that.”
All of his ingredients come from local farms, like mushrooms from Oak Acres Mushrooms, and carrots from Spade and Table Farm.
"He treats his vegetables with as much care and respect and TLC that he does any protein he serves to a guest," Lisa Windhorst with Spade and Table Farm said.
Benjamin said he and Lisa Windhorst connected a few years ago, after he tried one of Spade and Table Farm’s carrots.
“I took a bite out of the carrot and I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll take everything you have,’” Benjamin said.
Since then, they have worked together.
“Butchertown Grocery is one of our biggest customers,” Lisa Windhorst said. “About 85 to 90 percent of everything we grow we grow specifically grow for them, sometimes at Chef Bobby Benjamin’s request. If he if wants a particular pepper, we’ve grown a particular pepper or a certain mix of tomatoes for a particular flavor profile. He has been, he has worked really hard to kind of change as he needed to through all of this and we’ve tried to accommodate as best we can to help him do that.”
At Spade and Table Farm, Jeff and Lisa Windhorst are just starting their busy season, while many of their customers aren’t buying like usual.
“For our restaurant customers, our sales to them are definitely down,” Jeff Windhorst said. “We’re kind of cranking on the hopes that this gets over with because we are all in. So if things go to heck and a hand basket this summer, we’ll see.”
The rest of their products they sell at farmer’s markets and hope it will even out their cost in the end.
“The nice thing about the small farmer’s market is it’s very easy to social distance and manage the crowds and manage what’s happening at your table,” Lisa Windhorst said.
Jeff Windhorst said they have been to two smaller farmer's markets recently, where they have sold out of product, which is rare.
“Demand at the farmer’s market has gone up, way up,” he said. “It’s probably 30 to 40 percent more. It may offset what we lose to other customers.”
Butchertown Grocery is grateful to be reopening for carryout and a chance to support local farms, too.
“Just trying to go ahead and take care of our farms that are close to us,” Benjamin said. “And it’s like everyone wins. We help them, they help us, they give us the freshest ingredients. We then give the freshest ingredients to our guests.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.