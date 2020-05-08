Local photographer captures porch pictures for families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Days during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have looked quite peculiar for all of us, but especially in the eyes of a photographer.
For one local photographer capturing moments during the pandemic, her pictures are looking a little different lately.
“Before sessions, I am very interactive with my clients, so I would have been hands-on," Kerri Zeien, owner of Kerri Zeien Photography said. “I would have been able to go up to the clients - touch them, get them closer, show the kids how to be, place them where I wanted, things like that."
But now, working “hands-off” is the new normal for this photographer.
“Keeping the distance has definitely drastically changed it," Zeien said.
Kerri Zeien has felt the financial impact that COVID-19 has put on her business and livelihood. That’s why she came up with a way to capture these special, yet distant moments with families.
“We’ve texted them that we’re here, and then I stand basically back at the curb or very far away from them, and then I talk to them and guide them that way and take the pictures," Zeien said. “We move around a little bit on the porch and everything, and then I get in the car and leave."
Zeien’s clients even say it helps them get a taste of normal life again.
”I can’t wait to see our pictures, considering we’re at home," Marie Stewart, a client of Kerri Zeien Photography said. “Normally, I haven’t had to get dressed up and go anywhere for several weeks, so being able to get dressed up, wear normal clothes and get some cute family pictures - we’re really excited to see them.”
Zeien and her daughters book seven to eight sessions per evening, only taking 15 minutes to shoot, and then on to the next.
“These sessions I feel like are fun because they’re very relaxed, laid back, kind of embracing that we are in a different time right now,” Zeien said.
To book a porch photo session, click here to visit Kerri Zeien Photography’s official website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.