Louisville community organizations at risk of losing funds amid budget shortfalls

“Our family stabilization program is facing a cut of over $65,000 dollars representing nearly 25 percent of our budget and our eviction prevention program which provides early intervention to keep Louisville families housed will be unlikely to continue operating at all because it has been completely eliminated in our proposed budget,” Hancock said. “As you review the very serious budget crisis that our city is facing we simply ask you to remain focused on investment, on preserving programs based on the cost and benefit to our city.”