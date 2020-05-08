NKY family receives donations to buy service dog for 6-year-old daughter

INDEPENDENCE, KY (FOX19) -A family in Independence bought a $40,000 service dog for their 6-year-old thanks to donations from the community.
The Combs family set up a fundraiser on Facebook and was able to buy the service dog with that money for Stella, who has autism and diabetes.
"I am humbled by the love that was shown first off. They say it takes about a year or two to fundraise, and then you have to wait about 18 months to two years to get the dog," said Stella's mother, Michelle Combs. "So, they just cut that time in half, and I thought this is never going to happen."
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.