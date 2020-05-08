Retired WAVE 3 News reporter Dave Nakdimen dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hall of Fame journalist and longtime WAVE 3 News political reporter who covered many of the major stories in Louisville during his long career has died.
Dave Nakdimen was 86.
A native of Virginia, Nakdimen graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1955. A lifelong fan of the Kentucky Wildcats, it makes sense that he began his journalism career as a newspaper sportswriter.
Nak, as he was known to everyone in the newsroom, joined WAVE 3 News at the age of 28 on July 4, 1961, starting out as the City Hall reporter. With television news in its infancy, Nak began his career on WAVE Radio but as TV news grew he was right there with it.
A wealth of knowledge of all things in the region, Nak covered the 1968 Louisville riots, busing for school desegregation in 1975, the 1974 tornado and the 1978 blizzard, but his main interest was politics. Nak spent 36 years reporting on politics in Kentucky, becoming one of the top political reporters in the state. He also covered seven national political conventions along with many local and state elections.
Before retiring as a full time reporter in July 1997, Nak was honored for his distinguished career by being inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 1998. In retirement, Nak was not gone from the WAVE 3 News airwaves. He was still in front of the cameras for election night coverage for several more years.
Nak often told us what he thought by offering commentaries on various topics making news. He ended each one by saying, “that’s my opinion. I’m Dave Nakdimen.”
Dave Nakdimen is survived by his wife and daughter.
