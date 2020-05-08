Scam targeting electric customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A scam is targeting electric services in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear said scammers are calling customers and telling them their service will be cut off if they do not make a payment right away.
In March, the Beshear administration banned electric companies from disconnecting services for non-payment or late fees during the coronavirus pandemic.
People who receive a call like this should hang up and report the call to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office by clicking here and the Consumer Protection Hotline by calling 888-432-9257.
