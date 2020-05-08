Smoky Mountains National Park to reopen this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopens to the public this weekend. But some of the most popular trails and all campgrounds will remain off limits for now, to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Park Rangers will be out this weekend, reminding people to social distance. The nation’s most visited National park has been closed since late March.
It’s one of the largest federal attractions to reopen since the national lockdown started.
