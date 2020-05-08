St. Jude fundraising organization lays off more than 150 employees amid pandemic

“Assuring responsible stewardship of the gifts and resources entrusted to us by our generous donors is fundamental to our mission at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Like many nonprofits and for profit companies across the world, ALSAC is facing significant revenue declines brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. This includes hundreds of postponed or cancelled dinner, golf, fitness and community events, many of those held across the nation by caring volunteers; the indefinite suspension of tours, visits and on-campus events to protect the safety of our patients, families and employees; and decreased giving from corporate partners and individuals facing their own economic challenges. Through millions of generous supporters, ALSAC is responsible for raising approximately 80 percent of the annual operating costs of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food because we believe all a family should ever worry about is helping their child live. I deeply regret having to reduce our workforce, including the offer of voluntary options. These are difficult decisions no leader ever wants to make. But, just as we have done for the past 60 years, ALSAC must carefully manage the support of our generous donors. This requires difficult, but necessary decisions, to address the unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic, prepare for growth in the new economy, and ensure the funds entrusted to us by our supporters fuel the continued growth of the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.”