Two UK Greats Earn Their Degrees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UK football legend who helped break the color barrier in the SEC, Wilbur Hackett and former UK national champion basketball player, Nazr Mohammed are separated in age by a few years. Hackett’s career at Kentucky ended in 1972, while Mohammed left school for the N-B-A in 1998.
But now they have two things in common. Mohammed married Hackett’s niece, Mandy Phelps in 2001. “I married his niece, so that’s my Uncle Hackett,” said Mohammed. The second, both former Kentucky greats earned their degrees from the school in the spring. “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for 50 years. And now, it’s just a dream come true,” said Hackett.
Now, one would easily believe that if you have two family members returning to the same school to pick up their degree both family members would know about it, but that wasn’t the case. “This was not planned. I had no idea that Nazr was back in school. He had no idea that I was back in school,” said Hackett.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, graduation has been canceled, but you better believe there’s going to be a great family reunion/graduation party sometime down the road. “We’re going to have a graduation party with the family once this stuff kinda calms down, and I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to go out and get a cap and gown for us. We’re going to keep them on all day,” said Mohammed.
