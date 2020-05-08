UPS delivering Mother’s Day flowers to Moms in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s your reminder its only two days until Mother’s day. UPS added 65 extra flights to handle all the extra volume around this time. And of course, the most common gift being sent is flowers.
Nearly 300 thousand boxes of flowers will move from South American through Worldport. The express flower customer service has more than tripled.
And you can still order flowers today with next-day delivery to get those flowers in time for Mother’s Day.
