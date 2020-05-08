With restrictions eased, Indiana churches begin reopening phase

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Churches across Indiana now have the option to open up after Governor Eric Holcomb announced lifting those restrictions. However, some Southern Indiana church leaders says they're not taking any chances and it's because there Is worry over safety.
In New Albany, Central Christian Church Board president Glen Snow says the room where the first and only services will be held will be sanitized, chairs separated for social distancing comfortably housing 200 people. The first service is expected on the first Sunday of summer, then on Father’s Day. They will be able to accommodate families and couples.
"We’ll be doing it," Snow said. "We've have gloves on we'll do it for you, if that's what you want to do.”
Snow says expect to receive a list of rules when you walk through those doors. People will need to wear masks, and will be given communion in a small personal cup to avoid close interaction. Also, elderly and young kids are asked to stay home and watch online.
"I've read so much,” Snow said. “Its so fluid, it's still so uncertain, we are going to we will be methodical and on the money as best as we can to do the right thing."
At Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Friar Mark Weaver says people will have to be escorted in and to their pew, communion will be given on a person by person basis as they stay in their spots, which are just among the list of things which will change.
"We're so used to the sign of peace taking their hand,” Friar Weaver said. “Shoulder sign of peace, we give them the blessing in a verbal or a nod or smile."
Friar Weaver says during the time they've been closed, they've been trying to keep the parish up to date on the latest. On Wednesday, May 13, phase one begins with confession and individual devotional prayer. Phase two starts Tuesday, May 19, when daily Mass can be held followed by weekend Masses resuming over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“In [these] times, when people greet each other, were going to ask people to keep a distance,” Friar Weaver said.
Some church leaders say singing hymns in church will not be happening during services.
