Do you like working from home?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you working from home and do you like it? This “new normal” for many due to the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a permanent shift in remote work.
As states begin to reopen, many remote workers are in no rush to get back to the office.
According to the Census Bureau, Americans were spending about an hour a day commuting, that’s 200 hours each year! Recent studies show most workers are actually more productive at home. According to data from Nordvpn, homebound employees are logging three hours more per day on the job than before lockdowns.
According to NBC News, some employers are utilizing software like Hubstaff to keep tabs on workers. Bosses can track everything from your GPS coordinates to what websites you’re visiting.
“Unfortunately for worker privacy, that’s actually quite legal,” Zoe Schiffer, of Verge, told NBC News.
“The question for employees is how much power they’re willing to allow these companies to have over them when they’re not in the office,” Ian Sherr, of CNET, said.
For many companies that allow people to work from home, prolonging the policy is not just a safety measure, it is a pragmatic approach that helps workers with young children plan for a difficult summer. It also allows management time to reconfigure work spaces into something safer.
