FORECAST: Patchy frost Tonight, scattered storms on Mother’s Day

- FROST ADVISORY southeast of the Bluegrass Parkway 2AM-8AM Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures won’t get as cold Tonight, but patchy frost will still be possible in rural locations with the best chance southeast of the Bluegrass Parkway and east of I-65. Expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms on Mother’s Day afternoon. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s.
An isolated shower is possible early Sunday evening, otherwise we’ll see a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky as lows drop into the lower 40s.
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions on Monday. It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Much warmer temperatures return by the end of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. However, an unsettled weather pattern will return, meaning the daily threat for scattered showers and storms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.