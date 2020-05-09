FORECAST: Scattered storms for Mother’s Day

- FROST ADVISORY southeast of the Bluegrass Parkway until 8AM Today
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon as a cold front moves through. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds. It will be a mild and breezy day with highs in the low to mid 60s.
An isolated shower is possible early Sunday evening, otherwise we’ll see a partly cloudy sky as lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost will once again be possible in outlying locations.
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions on Monday. It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will remain partly cloudy Monday night with lows in the 40s.
Much warmer temperatures return by the end of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. However, an unsettled weather pattern will return, meaning the daily threat for scattered showers and storms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.