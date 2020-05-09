FORECAST: Sunny and cool Today, showers on Mother’s Day

Clouds clear and winds weaken overnight, allowing temperatures to plummet to just below freezing in Louisville, and 31° will break the record low for May 9th and become the second latest spring freeze on record. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Justin Logan | May 8, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated May 9 at 6:07 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FREEZE WARNING: All of WAVE Country until 10AM Today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cold and frosty morning, sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon.

Not as cold Tonight, but patchy frost will still be possible in rural locations. Expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A cold front will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms on Mother’s Day afternoon, but it will otherwise be partly sunny with highs in the 60s.

An isolated shower is possible Sunday night, but most will stay dry under a partly cloudy sky as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Warmer temperatures return late week into the weekend, but with that comes another chance for showers and storms.

