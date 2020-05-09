Gov. Beshear: 158 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., urges churches to ‘take your time’ reopening services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update in Frankfort 158 new positive cases in the state.
As of Saturday, the number of total cases in the state has been confirmed as 6,440. The governor said that 23 of the total cases were probable, while the rest had been confirmed as positive.
Beshear said in his conference that several teenagers and a one-year old child were included within Saturday’s reported positive cases.
So far, 86,900 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state according to new numbers reported by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
There were also six additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 304.
Governor Beshear talked briefly about the court ruling issued by a federal judge allowing churches to hold in-person services starting May 10. He said that in light of the recent rulings, his Healthy at Work initiative for reopening places of worship will begin starting today instead of the original May 20 date.
He urged that churches will need to be ready when reopening services and that all surfaces need to be cleaned and all healthy guidelines are followed thoroughly.
“Don’t come back just to come back,” Beshear said. “Make sure that your sanctuary is just that, a centerplace of safety and comfort for those that are there.”
Beshear was also questioned on bars reopening later than restaurants, saying that it would be more of a challenge to ensure social distancing over restaurants.
“It doesn’t mean that I don’t think bars could do the cleaning or that their owners could do the right thing or the employees would try to spread out and do the right thing,” Beshear said. "I just think it’s a much harder environment to get the social distancing in.
Other updates on COVID-19 in the state include:
- 1,757 patients total hospitalized due to COVID-19, 394 currently hospitalized
- 758 patients ever in the ICU due to COVID-19, 394 currently in ICU
- 2,308 patients have recovered
