Indiana State Department of Health Saturday Update: 23,732 total positive cases of COVID-19, 1,362 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released an update Saturday on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Indiana is now reporting a total of 23,732 positive cases in the state, according to the ISDH. 606 new positive cases were reported as of Saturday morning.
The ISDH has also reported 34 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,362.
Total number of residents tested for COVID-19 in the state has been reported as 135,686.
Governor Holcomb announced in Friday’s update that churches now had the option to hold in-person services, but some Southern Indiana churches said that they would remain closed while working on their own phased re-openings.
The governor said that Indiana acknowledged there would be more positive cases and deaths due to reopening after repeated questions Friday, and mentioned that they were attempting to find a balance to safely restart the economy while keeping the public safe.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.