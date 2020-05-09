Local rescue hosts virtual contest to help fund dog surgeries

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Little Hills of Kentucky Animal Rescue, a non-profit made up of volunteers that foster rescue dogs from Tri-State shelters, are in need of a little extra love and attention.
Volunteers with the rescue say because of the pandemic, they have not been able to adopt out as many dogs as usual.
They also have five dogs in need of major medical surgeries.
In an effort to come up with funds for those surgeries, the rescue is hosting a virtual “American Dog Rescue Contest” on their Facebook page.
They have different categories people can enter, posting a picture or video of their rescue dog each day on the Little Hills of Kentucky Animal Rescue Facebook page. The community can then vote on which one they like the best.
Every dog who enters will get a certificate. Winners also get prizes, which include personalized bandanas, toys, treats, photoshoots, and more.
The contest runs until the end of May. They are asking for a donation of $25 to enter. All proceeds go towards the surgeries.
To learn more about the rescue, visit: http://www.littlehillsofkentucky.org/adopt.html.
