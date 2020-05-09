Parma Heights man with dementia drove away from home and is missing, police report

Parma Heights man with dementia drove away from home and is missing, police report
Ronald Keating, 70, of Parma Heights, suffers from dementia and is likely driving a black 2009 Ford Escape. Call 911 if you see him. (Source: Parma Heights Police)
By John Deike | May 8, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 12:06 AM

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ronald Keating, who suffers from dementia, drove away from his York Road home at about 5 p.m. Thursday and hasn’t been seen since, according to Parma Heights Police.

Keating, 70, is driving a black 2009 Ford Escape, with license plate number GTG8721.

Keating is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black Russell pants, and black Brooks tennis shoes.

If you see Mr. Keating, call 911 immediately.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.