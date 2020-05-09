Two ISP K9 officers receive body armor donation

JASPER, Ind. (WAVE) - A couple of Indiana State Police K9 officers now have new protective body armor after a donation from a non-profit organization.
ISP’s K9 officers Magill and Drogos have been equipped with new bullet and stab protective vests provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The non-profit organization located in East Taunton, Massachusetts provides protective armor, vests, and other assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States.
Since its inception back in 2009, the organization has provided more than 3,800 U.S. made and custom-fit protective vests for K9 officers in 50 states.
The organization is looking for donations to continue providing vests for the estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s in service throughout the United States. Donations of $960 can provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9.
For more information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. or to make a donation, visit their website.
