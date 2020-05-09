Two shot, child in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a child were both taken to the hospital after a shooting.
The Shepherdsville Police Department were called to a Wendy’s at 158 Keystone Crossroads. They found and adult and a child who’d been shot.
LMPD officers were called by Bullitt County EMS after the victims were found.
LMPD set up a route along I-65 to transport the victims to Norton Children’s Hospital and University Hospital.
The female child is in critical condition, the other victim is in serious condition but is expected to survive.
Shepherdsville Police Department believe the shooting happened in Louisville.
There are no suspects in the shooting at this time.
