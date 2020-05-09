19-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured in early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 19-year-old woman died and a 15-year-old was seriously injured in an early morning shooting.
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Caldwell Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. Mitchell said the 15-year-old was seriously injured and had to have surgery. Mitchell said he is expected to survive.
The name of the 19-year-old victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
