Woman shot and killed in Columbus apartment, Indiana State Police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are assisting local law enforcement in Columbus, Indiana after one woman was shot and killed in an apartment complex Friday night.
According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3700 block of Picea Place around 9:00 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found an adult female inside the apartment who was pronounced dead.
No other details were given at this time.
The shooting is currently being investigated by the Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team, including detectives from the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.