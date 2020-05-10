Family releases identity of 19-year-old shot and killed in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the 19-year-old female that was killed in a shooting in Old Louisville early Saturday morning has released her identity.
19-year-old Kelsie Small died after being taken to University Hospital following a shooting in the 100 block of Caldwell Street Saturday.
Louisville Metro Police confirmed that the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Another victim, a 15-year-old, was seriously injured in the shooting and had to have surgery, but is expected to survive.
Investigation is currently ongoing by LMPD.
The family said that Kelsie was a 2018 Central High School graduate and was attending Northern Kentucky University as a nursing student.
